Zenith to Leave Pullmantur Fleet as Company Primes Growth Plans

Pullmantur has confirmed the Zenith will leave its fleet in early 2020.

"More details about how she will be replaced and our growth plans will be submitted soon," the company said, in a statement sent to Cruise Industry News.

"This development is the next step in the company’s strategy to convert Pullmantur Cruceros into the most successful Spanish cruise line of all time," the line said.

As part of a joint venture, Royal Caribbean Cruises is a 49 percent stakeholder in Pullmantur, and owns the company’s fleet, which are on a lease agreement to the Spanish brand.

Sailing in Northern Europe this summer, the Zenith was set to cruise in the Western Mediterranean later this year and the Canary Islands over the winter, offering seven night cruises.

With a scheduled Northern Europe summer set for 2020, the Monarch is now poised to take the Zenith’s place.

The Zenith debuted for Celebrity Cruises in 1992 as a sister to the Horizon. The 47,413-ton ship was built by Meyer Werft and has capacity for 1,828 guests.