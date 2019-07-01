The new hybrid Roald Amundsen has debuted for Hurtigruten, becoming the first cruise ship able to operate on battery power.

The ship turned on her battery packs for the first time off the west coast of Norway recently, enabling her to silently move through the water completely emission free.

Hurtigruten captain Kai Albrigtsen was at helm as MS Roald Amundsen left the yard for her maiden voyage along the Norwegian coast.

"This opens a new chapter in maritime history. MS Roald Amundsen is the first cruise ship equipped with batteries, something deemed impossible just a few years back. With the introduction of MS Roald Amundsen, Hurtigruten sets a new standard not only for cruising, but for the entire shipping industry to follow," said Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam.

The ship is named after polar hero Roald Amundsen, who led the first expedition to traverse the Northwest Passage.

"The MS Roald Amundsen is designed and built with sustainability at core of every little detail. In addition to the green technology, this makes her the first cruise ship in the world designed to be single-use plastic free. Sustainability will also be an integral part of the guest experience. From the hand-picked Hurtigruten Expedition Team to the industry-first Science Center, we will give the guests a deeper understanding of the areas we explore," added Skjeldam.

Hurtigruten took delivery of the world’s first hybrid powered cruise ship from Norway’s Kleven yard last week. Two more ships are set to follow, including the Fridtjof Nansen, debuting in 2020, and a yet-to-be-named sister in 2021.