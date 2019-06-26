Royal Caribbean International has revealed a $97 million refit for the Voyager of the Seas, making it the South Pacific's first Royal Amplified ship, according to a statement.

"From The Perfect Storm duo of racer waterslides to the reinvigorated Vitality Spa and redesigned kids and teens spaces, Voyager will tout a thrilling combination of experiences that make for an unforgettable family vacation to far-flung destinations on the other side of the world," the company announced.

Beginning Oct. 21, the transformed ship will set sail on a series of three- to five-night Southeast Asia itineraries from Singapore, followed by a season down under in Australia and New Zealand with nine- to 12-night South Pacific cruises from Sydney, Australia, starting on Nov. 30.

Among other additions are Planet Z laser tag and redesigned spaces for younger guests, as well as a new Vitality Spa and Fitness Center, which has been relocated aft.

Royal Caribbean is also adding 72 new inside and balcony staterooms, a Suite Lounge and outdoor area – exclusively for guests in Grand Suites and above; and the Diamond Lounge for members of Royal Caribbean’s Crown & Anchor Society loyalty program. The reimagined ship will also feature the new Royal Caribbean International mobile app, according to a press release.

Voyager will be the fourth ship reimagined as part of the Royal Amplified fleet modernization effort built on research and guest feedback. The cruise line’s investment of more than $1 billion spans 10 ships in four years.