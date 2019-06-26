AD Associates Wins Award For Crystal Symphony Redesign

The new look that resulted from Crystal Symphony’s drydock in fall of 2017 has earned the acclaim of some of the top design experts in the world, according to a press release.

At the 2019 AHEAD (Awards for Hospitality Experience and Design), the ship won in the annual awards’ Transport category in the Americas division, citing details from her makeover created by London-based AD Associates, according to a statement.

"The aesthetic of our ships is sophisticated and elegant, yet approachable, while the heart of the onboard experience is focused on the personal and streamlined service offered, so any design elements must not only accommodate that priority, but also enhance it,” said Jan Sorensen, vice president of hotel newbuild & refurbishment for Crystal Cruises. “We are delighted with the innovative and beautiful features the team at AD Associates incorporated into Crystal’s vision for a design that maximizes the standard of service we can provide to our guests.”

The expert judging panel for AHEAD comprises leading hoteliers, architects, interior designers and commentators, who commented: “AD Associates were tasked with designing spaces that would retain the coveted position that Crystal holds in the luxury travel sector… the scheme adds a sense of variety to the bustling cruise ship experience, enabling service touchpoints to be easily accessible, practical and intuitive.”

Among the changes were new and additional dining venues (including Silk Kitchen & Bar) and open seating offer travellers more choices for their daytime culinary experiences and evening dining and entertainment. The makeover also saw the transformation of verandah staterooms into brand new Seabreeze Penthouses and Seabreeze Penthouse Suites, adding more of the butler-serviced accommodations and effectively reducing the ship’s overall capacity. Other reimagined spaces include the favorite hub for afternoon tea and evening cocktails and dancing, Palm Court, the Starlite Club (Crystal Symphony) and Stardust Club (Crystal Serenity) and the ships’ respective Galaxy Lounges. Intuitive, interactive technological amenities were also added in guest suites and public spaces throughout the ship.