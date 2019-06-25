Cruise and Maritime Voyages Unveils Incentives for World Cruise

Cruise and Maritime Voyages has announced special pricing on dedicated single cabins for the line’s world cruise.

Passengers can kick-off 2020 by sailing around the world in 120 days, visiting destinations in Portugal, Netherlands Antilles, Panama, Colombia, French Polynesia, New Zealand, Japan, Thailand, and much more sailing aboard the Columbus with 40 port stops in all.

The ship leaves from London Tilbury on Jan. 6, 2020.

Passengers can take advantage of shipboard credits up to $2,000 and complimentary pre- or post-hotel accommodations with cruises booked by July 31, 2019, according to a statement.

Among the highlights, including taxes and fees:

-- 120-night cruise, round-trip London, sailing onboard the Columbus

-- Sailing from Jan. 6 – May 5, 2020

-- $22,709 interior single cabin

-- $24,599 oceanview single cabin

-- One night hotel accommodations pre- or post-cruise

-- Receive $1,000-$2,000 in onboard credit per cabin

In addition, the cruise line will have destination experts and guest lecturers onboard to help make the most of every destination visited, according to a press release.

The itinerary includes London, United Kingdom; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Ponta Delgada, Portugal; Willemstad, Curacao; Cartagena, Colombia; Colon, Panama; Nuku Hiva, Papeete and Bora Bora, French Polynesia; Nuku'alofa, Tonga; Tauranga, Auckland and Wellington, New Zealand; Sydney, Hamilton Island and Yorkeys, Australia; Madang, Papua New Guinea; Yokohama and Kagoshima, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong, China; Halong Bay, Vietnam; Penang, Malaysia; plus ports in Sri Lanka, India, Egypt, Jordan, Israel and Greece.