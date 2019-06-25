German Cruise Market Adds Over 12,000 Berths in 2019

The German cruise market is adding over 12,000 additional berths this year, according to the 2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report. Led by annualized service from the AIDAnova, which debuted in late 2018, TUI Cruises added the new Mein Schiff 2 and also kept its former Mein Schiff 2 as the Mein Schiff Herz, pushing another 4,750 berths into the market.

Indirect capacity is added into the market in the form of MSC Cruises, which sources heavily in Germany, as do Royal Caribbean International and Costa Cruises.

In addition, smaller niche and diversified operators are growing, including Cruise & Maritime Voyages' Transocean operation, which acquired the 1,266-guest Vasco da Gama.

Phoenix Reisen adds a ship this summer as well, with the former Prinsendam becoming the Amera after a drydock for the German brand.

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises also grows, adding two new luxury expedition ships, the Hanseatic Nature and Hanseatic Inspiration.

German Market Moves