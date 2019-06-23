Pullmantur Claims 50 Percent Market Share in Colombia

Pullmantur Cruises, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary in Colombia, has announced that it has achieved a 50 percent market share.

Entering the market in 2014, Pullmantur said it has increased its passenger volume by 40 percent over the five-year period.

Pullmantur CEO Richard Vogel. said in a prepared statement that Colombia is the brand’s third largest market. Spain is its main passenger source market, followed by Brazil.

Pullmantur operates the Monarch of the Seas year-round in the Southern Caribbean, turning around in Cartagena and Colon. The 2,354-passenger ship has an estimated annual passenger capacity of 122,408 (double occupancy), according to the 2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

While Pullmantur did not release its passenger numbers for Colombia, industry statistic report that 81,000 Colombians cruised in 2018, making the country the third largest market in the region, after Brazil and Argentina.