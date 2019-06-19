IAATO Welcomes New Members, Including Princess Cruises

The International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) has welcomed ten new members, according to a statement.

Members welcomed Provisional Operators Cookson Adventures and Princess Cruises into the Association, while granting provisional operator Albatros Expeditions full Operator status and welcoming Across Latin America – China, Caissa Tourism Group – China, Damen Shipyards, Lamei Tours China, Mystic Cruises, Pelorus and Pro Fuels as Associate Members.

The newest affiliates bring IAATO’s membership to 116; comprising 48 operators, five provisional operators, and 63 associate members.

Mark van der Hulst, IAATO Executive Committee Chair, said: “IAATO is a trusted and valued Antarctic stakeholder thanks to its demonstrated commitment to safe, environmentally responsible travel. Joining our unique organization exhibits a company’s shared desire to safeguard Antarctica and learn from the pooled wisdom of the IAATO family, which comes from the hundreds of years of experience we have between us.

“As a self-regulating body we have stringent criteria for joining in order to ensure that every new member shares or mission and vision, so gaining membership reflects a great deal of hard work."

All new provisional operators are required to carry an IAATO observer during their first season of operations in the Antarctic to witness their operations in practice and offer feedback to ensure they meet IAATO’s robust operational guidelines.