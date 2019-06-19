Spice Girls Star Tests Out Virgin's RockStar Suite Offerings

Virgin Voyages has tapped Spice Girls star Geri Horner to test out its RockStar suites.

In celebration of the expanded offerings, the brand has today released exclusive video content of the suites, which features Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, and British pop star Geri Horner from the Spice Girls.

"Virgin is upping the game for its top suites aboard the highly anticipated Scarlet Lady, with new offerings to ensure that Mega RockStars won’t have to worry about a thing during their voyage," the company said, in a press release.

The video documents Horner test driving the Virgin Voyages "Gorgeous Suite," as a favor to her longtime friend, Branson. Following Horner’s journey through the suite, the footage chronicles her full RockStar experience, as she’s seen spinning records, reading Branson’s book, rocking out with a guitar, drinking champagne and partying the night away.

Commenting on her involvement, Horner said: “Virgin Voyages’ RockStar Suites are the perfect blend of luxury, glamour and a little bit of rock and roll opulence - exactly the way I like to enjoy my holidays. After thorough testing, I think it’s safe to say these suites are rockstar-worthy and ready for Scarlet Lady’s debut next year. Everyone deserves to feel like a rockstar at some point in their lives… You’re in for a real treat!”

Sir Richard Branson added: “I just love the idea of RockStar Suites. They celebrate Virgin’s musical heritage and how I got my start in the music industry. Geri and the Spice Girls were a wonderful part of that so I can’t imagine anyone better suited to give our RockStar Suites a whirl. Geri certainly looked like she had a great time! I’m very excited for our sailors on Scarlet Lady to feel like rockstars too.”

With only 78 RockStar Suites aboard the Scarlet Lady, among them are 15 Mega RockStar Suites, named the Massive Suites, Fab Suites, Posh Suites and Gorgeous Suites.

Virgin Voyages will also now have a dedicated hair and makeup crew available for them upon request.

In addition, guests in the 78 RockStar Suites will get all-inclusive access to premium drinks in all bars and eateries onboard, plus a free personalized bottomless in-room bar and premium WiFi. There will also be complementary sa access and laundry service.

There will also be "the option to curate bespoke activities in any port-of-call, tailored to fit individual needs and requirements. Be it foodie experiences or private tours of local landmarks, no ask is too big for the RockStar Agents. RockStar Agents will tend to their rockstar rider list, digging up whatever their heart may desire to make their voyage perfect-- all red gummy bears, an electric guitar and beyond," according to a press release.

The new offerings will complement the robust existing benefits of all RockStar Suite Sailors, which include: