Silver Muse Calls at Nanaimo

Silver Muse

The Silver Muse called at Nanaimo on June 16, marking the first call of the 2019 cruise season. Guests were met at the pier by tourism representatives.

Arriving from Prince Rupert at 8 a.m., the Muse stayed in port until 10 p.m. In addition to a wide range of shore excursions, a free shuttle brought guests to the downtown area.

The Silver Muse is spending the summer sailing open-jaw Alaska cruises between Vancouver and Seward.

The Silver Explorer and the Azamara Quest are scheduled to call in July.

