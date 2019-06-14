Alaskan Dream Cruises Adds New Itineraries for 2020

Alaskan Dream Cruises is using its new ship, the Kruzof Explorer, to push further into Alaska with new itineraries for the 2020 season, featuring the most remote edges of Southeast Alaska, such as the communities of Klawock and Yakutat. Other ports of call include Pelican, Lituya Bay, Dall Island and Baranof Warm Springs.

“Travelers continually ask to go off-the-beaten path to push further into Alaska’s culture and remote wilderness and that’s what Alaskan Dream does best. We show guests ‘true Alaska,’” Alaskan Dream Cruises Director of Sales Douglass McLatchie said. “It’s exciting to have the Kruzof Explorer in our fleet now and to have the capabilities to comfortably sail into these seldom-explored parts of Southeast Alaska.”

A 128-foot, 12-guest expedition vessel, the Kruzof Explorer offers a large outer deck for wildlife viewing, comfortable staterooms with ensuite bathrooms, as well as an expansive dining room, bar and lounge area with panoramic views. It is outfitted with a sport fishing boat, a high-speed Zodiac, kayaks and paddleboards for guests to use on daily adventures.

It will sail on the following itineraries in 2020:

• Seven-night “Ultimate Glacier Bay, Wilderness, and Wildlife” spends three days in Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve. With extended time in the park, travelers can kayak in secluded Dundas Bay, trek ashore near a glacier and spend time watching for whales, puffins, Stellar sea lions, bears, wolves and moose, in addition to visiting the popular Margerie Glacier. The one-way cruise sailing between Sitka and Juneau also explores West Chichagof Island and Pelican, a small community adjacent to prime fishing grounds. From $9,995, the itinerary is available on eight sailings from May to Sept.

• Nine-night “Remote Alaska Adventure” sails between Sitka and Ketchikan, immersing travelers in the southern half of the Inside Passage around Prince of Wales Island, the Alaska Native community of Klawock and remote Dall Island. The itinerary is not complete without a day in Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, a chance to view bears viewing along the shore of Admiralty Island National Monument, a day sailing through the dramatic cliffs and glaciers of Tracy Arm-Fjords Terror Wilderness and a dip in the natural hot springs at Baranof Warm Springs. From $12,495, the itinerary is available on six sailings from May to Aug.

• 12-night “Alaska’s Grand Coastal Discovery” traverses the entirety of the Inside Passage from Ketchikan to Glacier Bay and continues north into the Gulf of Alaska, ending in the small fishing village of Yakutat, also known for its surfing. The itinerary is packed with time exploring remote bays and other tiny communities, like Metlakatla, Pelican and Kasaan. Visit Alaskan Dream’s exclusive property on Fin Island, spend two days in Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve and take in both Hubbard Glacier, North America’s largest tidewater glacier, and Malaspina Glacier, roughly the same size as the state of Rhode Island. From $14,995, the itinerary is available on two sailings in July.

Also new in 2020, the Alaska Native-owned, small-ship cruise line’s largest vessel, the 76-passenger Chichagof Dream, will be sailing on the nine-night guest-favorite itinerary: Alaska’s Inside Passage Sojourn.