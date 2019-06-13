Antarctica21 Adds New Early Departures on New Ship

Antarctica21 is offering new expeditions this year to Cape Horn, the Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas) and South Georgia in late September and October on the new Magellan Explorer.

“These remote islands in the South Atlantic Ocean are awe-inspiring and a wonderful place for our adventure-seeking guests to discover,” said Mariano Curiel, Antarctica21’s Director of Expeditions.

“The Falkland Islands are rich in wildlife and culture and South Georgia is one of the wildest places travelers can visit. Its extreme landscapes frame vibrant beaches that host marine life in a way that is incomparable to anything else.¨

The first itinerary departs from Ushuaia, Argentina, sails across the Beagle Channel to Puerto Williams and then heads south to Cape Horn with an overnight crossing of Nassau Bay. En route to the Falkland Islands, there will be a chance to spot seabirds, such as albatross and petrels. This seven-night wilderness adventure itinerary is offered in late September and October 2020, with three different departures.

The additional offering combines a visit to the Falklands with an in-depth voyage to South Georgia. Embarking from Port Stanley, the expedition will explore the Falkland Islands over three days. This 14-night wilderness adventure itinerary is offered October 3-17, 2020 and starts at $9,990 USD per person in the Porthole Cabin category.

To facilitate arrival to the Falklands, packages offering hotel accommodation is Santiago or Punta Arenas, and flights to the Falkland Islands are available through Antarctica21.

Antarctica21´s Magellan Explorer is a new modern vessel custom-designed for Antarctic operations. The ship will make its maiden voyage to Antarctica on November 28, 2019.

“We are passionate about offering boutique wilderness adventures and look forward to exploring these new routes with our guests”, said Francesco Contini, Executive Vice President, Sales, and Marketing at Antarctica21. “Since 2003, our small-ship expeditions have offered intimate travel experiences in Antarctica. We are now looking forward to visiting these islands in the South Atlantic Ocean. We believe there is no better way to explore them than with Magellan Explorer.”