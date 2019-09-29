Nine Calls for Ceuta This Year

Cueta

Ceuta, located on the northern coast of Africa and sharing a border with Morocco, will see nine cruise calls and around 12,000 passengers in 2019.

Víctor Jiménez, commercial and marketing manager of Ceuta port authority, said the 2020 projection is encouraging.

“We are concentrated on increasing the ports of call as well as the number of passengers. Morocco is a very exotic destination for most tourists,” he added.

Ceuta offers a huge variety of excursions in the city, which is five minutes on foot from the port, he added.

Jiménez said: “We promote the destination and highlight the fiscal advantages we enjoy in the city.”

Being a tax-free port, Ceuta meets all the European Union security standards.

For 2024, Jiménez predicted a significant increase in the number of ports of call, passengers, and new cruise companies.

“The vast majority of vessels docking in Ceuta left very positive feedback of our facilities. We are preparing a project to build a new bigger terminal to receive megaships. We are taking advantage of our possibilities of being a European port in Africa,” added Jiménez.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

September 28, 2019
MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Columbus Cruise Center

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 265,486 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2020 River Report

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Anchor
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide