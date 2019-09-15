Aalborg Sets New Cruise Record

Aalborg is setting new records in 2019 – 35 calls and around 30,000 passengers, with 2020 projected to bring in at least 45 calls and 36,000 passengers.

A spokesperson for the Aalborg port authority said: “Aalborg’s success is amazing, seeing how we’re Denmark’s only inland port.”

The Royal Cruise Berth is located right at the heart of the city center, allowing passengers the freedom and independence that’s second to none.

“In Aalborg, you don’t need shuttle busses to go into town,” said the spokesperson.

After fjord sightseeing on approach to Aalborg, passengers are welcomed by guides and free Danish hotdogs.

The Aalborg Port Authority focuses on guest satisfaction to sustain its cruise business for the future, the spokesperson pointed out.

“We have dredged the Royal Cruise Berth to allow vessels up to 255 meters in length. With more small and mid-sized ships coming to the Baltic, we expect our calls to be increasing,” added the spokesperson.

Berth bookings are done on a first come, first served basis.