Tenerife Quickly Becoming Key Cruise Hub

“In 2019 we expect around 519 calls and over 1,040,215 cruise passengers in each of our ports, more specifically, at the ports of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, La Palma, El Hierro, La Gomera and the port of Los Cristianos,” said Airam Díaz, commercial director, Ports of Tenerife.

2019 is on par with 2018, which set a record as the region, surpassing one million cruise passengers for the first time ever.

“We are a destination that is practically essential on both routes,” said Diaz, pointing to both repositioning sailings as well as Mediterranean cruises and Canary Island deployments.

“The cruise lines are loyal to choosing the Canary Islands as a winter destination and seems to continue that trend,” he added.

Among the highlights was the debut of the AIDAnova in Tenerife over this past winter season, where the ship bunkered LNG every two weeks.

“The Port Authority of Santa Cruz de Tenerife made a big investment in shorepower supply to cruise vessels, as well as the upcoming project of a LNG Regasification Terminal and a LNG storage facility,” Diaz noted.

A new reservation system has been operational for some time, according to Diaz, trying to encourage more turnaround and homeport calls.

“We accept the call requests 18 months in advance,” he said. “This document is transparent and public and available on our website.”