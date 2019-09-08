Taranto Offers New Italian Port

New on the cruise scene, the Italian port of Taranto will host six calls this year, five of which are from Marella Cruises, according to a spokesperson.

The build-up continues in 2020 as passenger traffic should double with visits from both Marella and TUI, as well as The World and Aegean Odyssey.

A new cruise terminal is set to be open in time for the 2020-2021 season, connected to the heart of the city, according to the spokesperson.

A record was set earlier this year when 1,830 guests came to town on the Marella Discovery and free shuttle busses were provided to the city center.

“Our main challenge is to include Taranto on itineraries in east and west Italy, as the port is not geographically positioned to serve the already existing cruise itineraries,” the spokesperson said. “To this aim, the Port Network Authority is building up new tailor-made solutions to meet the needs of the cruise lines.”