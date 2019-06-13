Scenic Eclipse Sea Trial Video

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours has today announced that Scenic Eclipse continued to move closer to her official launch on August 15 2019, with the successful completion of extensive sea trials off the coast of Croatia.

"It was a real pleasure to take Scenic Eclipse out to sea for the first time,” stated Captain James Griffiths. “Sea trials are a critical milestone in the construction process as it is the first time all the ship systems are operated together and is a key opportunity to confirm the theoretical information from the tank tests and computer modelling. The results from these trials surpassed every expectation.

“I have worked extensively with (pods) on other ships like Scenic Eclipse’s, and these sea trials confirmed to me how incredibly versatile and powerful they are, particularly when coupled with our oversized Bow Thrusters. I was also delighted with how quiet the ship is. She was vibration free and virtually silent during all our trials, exceeding our expectations in terms of stability, manoeuvrability and performance. Scenic Eclipse really does manage to combine small ship manoeuvrability with big ship levels of comfort and quietness; it’s quite remarkable to experience it."

With sea trials complete, Scenic Eclipse will now undergo the final touches to its interior and exterior and the final training of the onboard teams before the official launch and commencement of schedule of sailings, the company said.