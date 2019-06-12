Port Canaveral Receives Green Marine Recertification

Port Canaveral has received Green Marine certification a second time for advancing environmental excellence in maritime transportation and demonstrating “green” corporate leadership, according to a press release.

The certification was presented to the Port at the GreenTech 2019 environmental conference in Cleveland last week. Port Canaveral is only one of two seaports in Florida, and one of twenty-two ports nationwide to receive this distinction.

“Port Canaveral is raising the bar in the maritime industry’s commitment to best environmental practices,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port CEO. “Green Marine certification is more than a one-time achievement and involves responsibility for the implementation of long-term sustainable environmental goals.”

Bob Musser, Port Canaveral Senior Director, Environmental, attended the conference and accepted the certification on behalf of Port Canaveral. “This benchmark certification measures and evaluates our environmental performance. Our engagement in multiple initiatives demonstrates our commitment to greener environmental practices.”

Green Marine promotes voluntary protection measures to continuously improve environmental performance. Certification is a rigorous process with the development of guiding principles beyond regulatory compliance in key areas such as aquatic invasive species, greenhouse gases and air pollutants, spill prevention, storm water and waste management, underwater noise, community impacts and environmental leadership. Criteria are used to assess performance of Green Marine participants during an annual self-evaluation and a biennial third-party verification, designed to improve the awareness of the marine industry’s activities and environmental benefits.