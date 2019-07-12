Fifteen Calls for Bronnoysund in 2019 as Traffic Grows

There will be 15 cruise calls to Brønnøysund this year, with the season scheduled to start with the new Roald Amundsen from Hurtigruten.

Other highlights include luxury ships from the likes of Silversea and Seabourn, said Solveig Henriksen Sharp, sales and marketing consultant for the port and destination.

“We have ambitions to double the number of cruise calls we receive,” she said. “Brønnøysund has always been a popular destination for the smaller expedition ships, but in recent years several larger cruise ships have found their way to this charming port of call.”

Among larger ships calling this year will be the Koningsdam from Holland America Line.

Shoreside, the port is staffing up, with 12 English-speaking guides now available and six German-speaking guides. There are also 20 busses available from local tour operators.

“It is important for Brønnøysund to leave a positive and lasting impression on its visitors,” said Sharp. “We therefore never accept more ships or people in port than we have guides and buses to provide a good experience. Our berth reservation process is first come, first served and we accept bookings several years in advance.”

As Brønnøysund grows as a cruise destination, port development and infrastructure investments will follow. Currently there are two cruise quays available.

Smaller ships, up to 150 meters in length, can berth alongside in the city-center. Medium-sized ships dock two kilometers away at the Gårdsøys quay, which can accept ships up to 240 meters in length. Ships larger than 240 meters in length can anchor.

“In Brønnøysund there are no environmental restrictions; all cruise ships are welcome to call,” Sharp said. “It is only the size of the ship that restricts the large cruise ships from visiting. It is Norway’s answer to the Caribbean viewing-wise, being surrounded by 12,000 islands.”