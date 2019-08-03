Kotor Looking to Extend Cruise Season

Kotor has some 527 calls booked for a massive 2019 season, with most of the traffic being concentrated in the summer months, according to a spokesperson.

Next year is looking similar, with ships getting larger and 526 berth reservations booked so far.

A port spokesperson said Kotor was well positioned on the Adriatic and was dedicated to a quality experience with professional operations.

“We are mainly an anchor port and it is very important to follow safety regulations while not creating any delays,” she said.

Kotor is a UNESCO World Heritage site, helping drive international tourists, and cruise lines can soon look forward to a new mooring dolphin that will help ships dock at the main pier in port.

Port officials want to continue building the cruise business in Kotor, and have their eye on building up traffic in the off-season (winter).

She said 2019 and 2020 were basically at their maximum when it came to ship calls over the summer, and any growth would need to happen in the winter or shoulder seasons.

“Investing in infrastructure will secure a safe berth for new generation ships for the main pier,” she said.