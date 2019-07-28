Holyhead: 30 Percent Traffic Increase Set For 2020

“2019 will be on par with 2018 for passenger numbers and calls,” said a spokesperson for Cruise Wales, discussing the cruise traffic in Holyhead.

Next year is better, showing a 30 percent increase in passenger numbers thanks to larger vessels, the spokesperson said.

“Cruise Wales works closely with local authorities, port services, and tourism businesses to meet expectations to ensure passengers are immersed in our wonderful culture and heritage so they will return again and again,” they said. “We are also working on digital language translation and an ambassador program.”

Berth bookings for Holyhead Port are being taken out through 2022.

Through the Tourism Investment Support Scheme, the Welsh government has invested in a pontoon at Fishguard allowing larger cruise vessels to call, and the Port of Holyhead is also to undergo change, with a new multi-use berth development with 340 meters of dock space coming soon.

