Roenne's Port Expansion Leads to 50 Calls

Roenne

This year will mark an increase of eight calls and 10,000 passengers for Roenne, totaling 50 calls and 30,000 passengers for the cruise season, according to Peter Juhl, cruise coordinator for Destination Bornholm.

“The highlight for 2019 is our huge port expansion,” he said, noting the June opening of a new basin, breakwater, and berthing facilities to accommodate cruise ships up to 350 meters in length with a draft of up to 11 meters.

“The location of Island of Bornholm in the Southern Baltic is very close to the sailing route into the Baltic,” Juhl continued.

There are also new sewage pipelines for both the new and old cruise berths – connecting them to a local treatment plant. Juhl said it represented a huge investment. The port has also looked into shorepower.

September 28, 2019
