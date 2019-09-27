Kristiansund Developing Product Portfolio, Attracting New Cruise Lines

“For 2019, we have 17 calls scheduled to the cruise port of Kristiansund, and one call to Smøla, a nearby island gem. We expect around 13,000 passengers,” said Erika Indergaard, marketing manager at the Port of Kristiansund and Nordmøre.

She said 21 calls are booked so far for 2020, and she is expecting that number to rise as cruise lines get their berth reservations in.

“We’re introducing two new destinations in our port district, the islands of Smøla and Hitra, located between Kristiansund and Trondheim,” Indergaard said. “Both are ideal for smaller cruise ships and expedition vessels with guests looking for unique experiences, nature-based activities, and local produce.”

There is also the opportunity to combine a call to Kristiansund, Smøla and/or Hitra with Todalsfjord. A detour to this fjord is a good fit for smaller ships, she said, giving guests the possibility to tender into the small village of Todalen for various excursions, but a fjord cruise only is also possible.

“We focus on developing our product portfolio to attract new cruise lines and offer new excursions to returners,” continued Indergaard. “Also, it’s important to keep on developing our facilities and be even better in how we handle the cruise ships visiting us, so that everything runs smoothly and that we have the support from the local community. Then we can make the cruise lines and the guests feel welcome all the way.”

Reservations for berths open two to three years in advance, with two quays available for cruise ships.

Indergaard added: “We’re a pretty small but experienced cruise port, surrounded by several bigger and more well-known ports. We need to make ourselves more visible and be more confident in the knowledge that we have a lot to offer to the cruise lines.

“On the other hand, smaller ports have an advantage in terms of attracting other types of ships and passengers, which is an opportunity for us.”