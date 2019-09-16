New Spanish Port Hopes to Attract More Calls

Located in Northwest Spain, Ferrol is a relatively new cruise port averaging 20 calls a year and around 25,000 guests.

Callers include AIDA, Saga, Oceania, P&O, Windstar and Phoenix Reisen, said Julio Hernandez, development and marketing manager.

“Ferrol is a great historical destination for guests,” he said, pointing out a variety of popular shore excursions include visits to Santiago de Compostela and some exclusive tours including a visit to the 18th Century Military Dockyards.

“We are in the running for UNESCO's World Heritage index,” Hernandez said. “We are in a good maritime location for itineraries, offering close docking, great shorex and high discounts. Our clients like it and repeat.”

Berth reservations are first-come, first-serve, with two berths in the heart of the city. Of the two berths, one pier can take ships of any size, while the other is restricted to medium-sized vessels, but plans include extending the berth, said Hernandez.