Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Zeebrugge: 400k Passenger 2019 Season

Zeebrugge

The 2019 cruise season in Zeebrugge should amount to around 400,000 passengers when all is said and done, up from 371,000 last year, said a spokesperson for the port.

Passengers can look forward to Bruges, but other nearby destinations include Ghent, Brussels, Ypres, coastal resorts and picturesque villages.

Berth bookings are first-come first-serve, and open around three years in advance.

A new terminal opened last June, and allows the port to offer full turnaround opportunities to small- and medium-sized ships.

With just 18,000 residents, overtourism is among the topics discussed in Bruges, which welcomed 8 million visitors in 2018.

“The port authority is trying hard to convince the Bruges municipality not to introduce harmful measures such as a cruise passenger tax, which has proved to be a disaster for colleagues in Amsterdam,” said the spokesperson. ”It is likely though a tax will be imposed on tourists arriving in the city by coach (which of course includes the shore excursion guests.”

Zeebrugge has a long-standing tradition in LNG handling, storage and supply and has the ambition to be an LNG bunker port in the near future.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

125 Ships | 264,464 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry Job Listings

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News 2019 Annual Report
Cruise Industry News 2019 Annual Report