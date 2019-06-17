Sete Has Ambitious Cruise Plans

Port of Sete

The Port of Sete has an ambitious plan to hit 200,000 cruise passengers by 2025, according to Guillaume Hamel, communications manager.

That would be an impressive increase, as the port logged 45,000 guests just a few years ago and is expected to host 120,000 this year on 78 cruise calls.

This was helped in part by a new quay. Traffic will rise to 140,000 guests in 2020 and is expected to continue on a growth trajectory as the industry expands.

A new passenger terminal is expected to be open in time for the 2023 cruise season, Hamel said. The new facility will be within walking distance of the city center.

