Carnival Celebrates 'Decade of Fun' at Port of Baltimore

Carnival Cruise Line and the Port of Baltimore celebrated a milestone with a “Decade of Fun” celebration aboard Carnival Pride to mark the 10-year anniversary of Carnival’s year-round cruising from the port.

Carnival launched Maryland's first year-round cruise program a decade ago and has carried more than 1 million guests from the port, the company said.

The event was highlighted by a reciprocal exchange of maritime gifts with Carnival President Christine Duffy presenting the Cruise Maryland’s General Manager Cynthia Burman with a ship’s bell while Burman presented Duffy with a maritime international clock.

"Baltimore is an important part of our homeport deployment strategy and the port has been a great partner for the past 10 years,” Duffy said “Our cruises from Baltimore on board Carnival Pride continuously earn high marks from guests who appreciate the ease of sailing from this convenient and centrally located port,” she added.

“We are very proud to recognize 10 years of year-round cruising with Carnival Cruise Line,” said Maryland Port Administration Executive Director James J. White.

Many Maryland families and those in other states have sailed from the Port of Baltimore on Carnival Pride and have had the vacation of their lifetimes. We are very happy to have Carnival here in Maryland and look forward to many more years of seeing their beautiful ship at our port," White said.

Carnival launched Baltimore’s first year-round cruise program a decade ago and the departures attract guests from across the Northeast and other regions. Carnival and other cruise operators generate $204 million in direct expenditures and account for more than 3,100 jobs and $175 million in wages toward the Maryland economy.