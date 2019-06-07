American Harmony Nears Completion

At 5:00 a.m. Friday morning, local time, the American Harmony moved under its own power to the Chesapeake Shipbuilding's outfitting pier for her final touches.

It's the second modern riverboat for American Cruise Lines, following the launch of the American Song last fall.

The construction process is well ahead of schedule for its August 17, 2019 inaugural cruise on the Mississippi River, the company said, in a statement.

Construction on the American Jazz, the third ship in the modern riverboat series, is well underway and will be launched in about three months at Chesapeake Shipbuilding ahead of her 2020 launch. More new ships will follow in 2021 and 2022 as part of a five-ship newbuild program.

"The American Harmony will have the same sophisticated modern design and state-of-the-art technical features as the series flagship," American Cruise Lines said, in a statement. "The American Song, including the same unique opening bow and retractable gangway. The American Harmony has 10 more deluxe suites on its upper deck and features huge all-outward facing staterooms, all with private furnished balconies. Like American Song, American Harmony also has a gorgeous multi-story glass atrium in the center of the ship."