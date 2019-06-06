Bill Davis Joins Silversea Expedition Program

Silversea Cruises has announced Bill Davis has joined Silversea in the role of Vice President Expedition Operations and Development, commencing June 1, 2019.

Based in Miami, Davis will oversee the Silversea’s expanding expedition destination operations, assist with the development of new programs, and manage the cruise line’s Expedition Field Staff.

e will also oversee the Silversea Expedition Academy, which recruits and trains expedition talent.

In addition to working extensively in the field, in which he has led and participated in more than 200 expeditions on more than 40 vessels since 1993, Davis has gained an MPhil in Polar Studies from the Scott Polar Research Institute at Cambridge University. As well as both Polar Regions, Davis has journeyed to the world’s remotest locations in the South Pacific, South Atlantic, North Atlantic, Russian Far East, Newfoundland & Labrador, Alaska, and around the coasts of the UK and Norway, among others.

“I am delighted to have joined the team at Silversea Cruises at this exciting time,” commented Davis. “With destination expertise that is unparalleled in the industry, the cruise line’s Expedition Team is enabling guests to really explore the authentic beauty of the world in depth, sharing local knowledge and expertise accrued over many years. I am excited to further enhance Silversea’s offering for guests, with more immersive experiences in spectacular destinations.”