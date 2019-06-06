Aurora Signs Deal for Second SunStone Expedition Ship

Aurora Expeditions today announced that it has entered into an agreement with SunStone Ships to build a second expedition vessel for delivery in autumn 2021.

“Sales for our polar voyages have been phenomenal; with a virtually sold out upcoming Antarctic 2019-2020 season," said Robert Halfpenny, managing director. "In excess of 60% of the inventory has already been sold for Antarctica 2020-2021 and with the second ship, we are now able to ensure that the demand for places is met without causing disappointment to those who have not been able to join us during Greg Mortimer’s inaugural season.”

The ship will be a sister to the soon-to-be-launched Greg Mortimer, which enters service for Aurora later this year.

The new ship will launch out of Ushuaia in autumn 2021 before heading south for the 2021-2022 Antarctic season.

News on the ship’s name will be released shortly.