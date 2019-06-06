Broadband Hospitality Acquires Allin Interactive

Broadband Hospitality (BBH) and Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Allin Interactive announced that they have completed a transaction to merge the companies into a single-source for innovative communications technology solutions, according to a statement.

The company now offers hotels, resorts, cruise lines, senior living communities, student housing and multiple dwelling units (MDU) a total, unified technology solution including infrastructure, television content, and interactive customer-facing services delivered and supported by a preferred provider with over 50 years of combined hospitality technology experience.

“Adding Allin’s interactive television, mobile applications, and digital signage solutions to our total unified technology solution model is a direct and proactive response to our customers’ desire for single- stop, tightly integrated technology packages,” stated Broadband Hospitality CEO Vince Lucci. “Our ability to deliver an optimal guest experience and return on investment for our hospitality clients—and to create additional revenue streams and thus greater market value for MDU and senior living facilities is now even stronger.”

As a result of this transaction, nearly 1,000 customers representing approximately 245,000 rooms/units will be served by the merged company, operating under the Broadband Hospitality brand. This includes properties throughout Latin America, which expands the BBH footprint internationally.

“Having interactive television, mobile applications and digital signage to offer our existing customers perfectly complements our already broad scope of services; and in turn, we can expand our services to the new customers gained throughout the United States and Latin America,” stated Broadband Hospitality Chief Operating Officer Jason Yu.

Operations of the Allin Ft. Lauderdale, FL office and BBH Youngstown, OH headquarters will remain intact under existing executive leadership, with a newly established united mission. Current customers of Broadband Hospitality and Allin Interactive will continue to receive their same services without interruption and will have access to a broader scope of services that can be bundled, managed and billed from a single source.

“We are tremendously thrilled to be joining forces with BBH,” stated John Troutwine, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Allin Interactive, and now at Broadband Hospitality. “This gives us greater scalability to bundle DIRECTV content, Wi-Fi, fiber circuits (bandwidth), mobility, phone systems, low-voltage cabling, CCTV, and Audio/Video services with our customer-facing interactive platforms under a single delivery system and 24/7/365 support program. Incorporating Allin’s project management expertise and custom development capabilities creates an unmatched value proposition to present to our current and future customers across multiple verticals.”