Norwegian Sets Cuba Refund Policies

Norwegian Cruise Line has amended sailings aboard the Sun and Sky following travel restrictions to Cuba.

Sailings through and including September 2, 2019:

Those guests currently sailing on Norwegian Sun who departed on June 3 as well as all guests booked on Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Sun cruises to Cuba through and including the September 2, 2019 departure will receive a 50% refund of the cruise fare paid as well as a 50% future cruise credit valid for sailings through December 31, 2021. Refunds for June 2019 and July 2019 sailings will be processed by June 30, 2019 while refunds for August 2019 sailings will be processed by July 31, 2019.

Refunds will be applied to the original form of payment. This process will be automatic and requires no action from you.

"We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen change and are protecting full commission for reservations that continue to sail on amended Norwegian Sky and Sun former Cuba sailings. Standard cancellation policies apply for those guests who choose not to sail. Visa fees arranged through Norwegian Cruise Line will be refunded and government taxes and fees will be adjusted accordingly. Any shore excursions purchased through Norwegian Cruise Line for Cuba will be automatically refunded," the company said.

Sailings beyond September 2, 2019

Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Sun Cuba sailings beyond September 2, 2019 will be automatically cancelled. New itineraries will be announced in the coming weeks. Refunds will be applied to the original form of payment. Travel Partner commissions will be protected on all deposited bookings and will be distributed by June 30, 2019. For those guests impacted by these auto-cancellations, the company is offering a 20% discount (off current cruise fare) on any new bookings on future sailings booked by August 5, 2019 and sailing no later than December 31, 2020. The discount will reside on guests’ Latitudes profile and can be applied by calling reservations at 1(800) 327-7030.