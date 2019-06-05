Cruise Designers Commit to Hamburg Marine Interiors Event

The Marine Interiors Cruise & Ferry Expo, powered by SMM, is scheduled to take place in Hamburg, Sept. 11 to 13, 2019

“From light installations to chinaware, through to custom-manufactured coffee tables, the exhibitors at the new Marine Interiors show cover the entire value chain,” the show organizer, Hamburg Messe, said in a prepared statement.

Among content will be panel on implementing regulatory requirements in design, moderated by David McCarthy, marine projects and communications director at AD Associates, which has played a key role in Crystal’s fleet and will be heavily involved in Saga’s 2020 newbuild, the Spirit of Adventure.

“Go and experience things, touch the materials, and take in the ambience with all your senses. This was a great piece of advice I received during my early career at sea,” he said.

Another key topic will be safety, taking into account safe zones, watertight doors and the general arrangement (GA) design and development.

"The basics for a safe ship are created during the early concept development stage. The first step is to subdivide the ship into fire zones and watertight partitions. Planning the escape routes and the lifeboat positions is the second step, material selection the third," said Siegfried Schindler, founder and managing director at Partner Ship Design.

With a record-setting cruise ship orderbook, differentiating ship design is more important than ever. The new Hanseatic Nature, for example, has a design revolving around nature, according to Christian Klein and Johannes Jensen of Oceanarchitects, who led the design effort.

Early bird registration is available through June 28.