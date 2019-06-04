Quark Names New Expedition Vessel Ultramarine

Quark Expeditions today announced the name of their new polar expedition ship scheduled to set sail late in 2020.

The technologically-advanced vessel will be named Ultramarine, the company said.

"We picked the name Ultramarine because it links us directly to the sea, which of course is integral to our identity," said Andrew White, President of Quark Expeditions. "But the word 'ultra,' especially by its modern-day definition, 'beyond what is ordinary,' reflects our signature approach to polar exploration. We create expedition experiences that go beyond what others in the industry can offer – especially in terms of off-ship experiences. Ultramarine has been designed in a way that will continue to allow us to go beyond and take people to places no one else can."

The Ultramarine will combine leading-edge technology and advanced safety systems that will allow passengers to get off the ship and deeper into the polar wilderness faster than ever before, Quark announced.

Features:

Two twin-engine helicopters and two helidecks: The helicopters on Ultramarine will be robust twin engine helicopters – which will have exceptional viewing spaces and exceed all industry standards for safety, the company said.

The industry's largest selection of adventure options: The Ultramarine will be the only ship in the polar waters to offer every off-ship adventure in Quark Expeditions' adventure activity portfolio – including sea kayaking, paddling, hiking, mountaineering, cross-country skiing, stand up paddle boarding and now, for the first time ever, helicopter flight-seeing, heli-hiking and heli-skiing.

Twenty quick-deploy Zodiacs: Ultramarine will house 20 Zodiacs, located close to the waterline, which can be quickly deployed from both sides of the vessel at four embarkation points that will be easily accessible from two passenger ready rooms, allowing guests to get off the ship in less than 20 minutes.

Best-in-class 70-day operational range: Optimized fuel, water, provisioning, and waste-handling systems will enable a best-in-class, 70-day operational range that will allow Ultramarine to offer up a complete new set of polar experiences.

"Ultramarine will be an unrivalled operational base for polar adventures," said White. "This new vessel – in the hands of the most experienced team in the expedition industry – will allow our guests to go further into the polar regions than ever before, while maintaining the same respect for nature that has always been paramount to us. Ultramarine will allow our guests to spend their days embracing the off-ship adventures that have made Quark Expeditions so popular. And once back on the ship after a day of polar exploration, they will be able to rest, relax and rejuvenate in a high-end, modern contemporary space."

The inaugural season for Ultramarine is expected to go on sale this summer.

The first voyages will set sail in the Antarctic 2020-21 season.