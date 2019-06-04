FMC GlobalSat Selected to Provide Broadband for American Queen

FMC GlobalSat announced that it has been chosen to provide its 4G/LTSAT (Long-term Satellite) connectivity solution aboard all four American Queen Steamboat Company vessels, enabling internet broadband connectivity.

The system is currently operational aboard the American Queen and is being be deployed aboard the American Duchess, American Empress, and will be installed aboard the American Countess shortly.

FMC GlobalSat’s system provides crew and guests with broadband access that automatically switches between wireless carriers and satellite communications networks based on signal strength and throughput, without downtown, according to a statement.

“For years, commercial maritime operators have been forced to depend on extremely unreliable terrestrial coverage or expensive satellite connectivity to achieve even a baseline level of data and voice communications to satisfy staff and customer needs,” said Emmanuel Cotrel, chief executive officer of FMC GlobalSat. “Our approach has been to create an intelligent service that automatically connects users with the best available bandwidth option for a particular location. Through our solution, our customers can receive more reliable coverage—with greater security—at a far lower cost.”

The FMC GlobalSat platform manages all handoffs and balances network traffic automatically, ensuring that the connection is always available, the company said.

Outfitting each of the steamboat vessels with the 4G/LTSAT solution is accomplished in less than one day; the system provides usage-based access to wireless networks and satellite communications through a converged approach, which translates into near 100 percent uptime.

“Our guests expect seamless and reliable connectivity as part of their cruise experience, and the experience with FMC GlobalSat thus far has exceeded expectations,” said Thurman Jones, director of information technology of American Queen Steamboat Company. “FMC GlobalSat not only improves broadband connectivity throughout each cruise, it does so at price points that are less than traditional satellite-centric broadband solutions. We anticipate that our customers and crew will be very pleased with the reliability and security of this new service as it is activated across our entire fleet.”