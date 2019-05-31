Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Pullmantur Launches New Onboard Sports Program

Pullmantur Cruises has announced a new all-inclusive ports program, which, it said, offers a wider range of activities at different levels, from toning classes and water aerobics to cardio workouts and exercises for both the body and the mind. 

According to the President & CEO of Pullmantur Cruises, Richard J. Vogel, more people today are following a healthy lifestyle, and are including sports as part of their daily routines. "Thus, we have this new program, which can be personalized and adapted to each of our passengers, allowing them to continue their usual activities even during their holidays onboard. For some passengers this may also be an initiation into sporting activities they can continue when they go home.” 

Vogel said that many of the activities are ideal for passengers who want to try out something new or spend more time with their travel companions. There are tailor-made sessions for couples, such couples’ workouts, for families, with yoga classes that younger people can also participate in, and zumba and other activities for groups. 

The program is led by professional sport instructors who will advise and guide passengers, recommending activities that best suit their profile, according to Pullmantur. 

In addition to this all-inclusive offer, personal trainers are available to those who want more  personal treatment and there are also small-group sessions. 

Outside deck space has been dedicate to sports, including running, yoga and meditation.

 

