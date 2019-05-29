China Cruise Shipping Set for Nov. 15-17 in Guangzhou

China Cruise Shipping

The China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA) and the Guangzhou Municipal People's Government have revealed that China Cruise Shipping 14 (CCS) will take place in Guangzhou from Nov. 15-17 with support from the China Communications and Transportation Association.

China’s leading cruise event will again host a conference and International Cruise Expo (trade show) over three days in Guangzhou, with the industry event targeted at executives, ports, shipbuilding, supply chain, finance and more.

The theme of this year’s event will focus on Guangzhou’s cruise economy taking a leap forward in both homeporting and supply chain support to the cruise industry.

Earlier this year, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council issued the Outline of the Development Plan for the Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao Dawan District, including the construction of the Guangzhou International Cruise Port and the promotion of more international cruise business in Guangzhou.

“CCS14 will be held in Guangzhou and is an opportunity to show the world the potential of China's cruise economy and open the market,” the CCYIA said, in a prepared statement.

