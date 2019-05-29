Costa Introduces Nordic Walking Tours

Costa Cruises has introduced Urban Nordic Walking in select ports.

Through September 29, anyone booking a one week Mediterranean cruise on theCosta Fascinosa will have the opportunity to take part in five excursions entirely dedicated to Nordic walking in the cities of Naples, Palermo, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona.

"Following the instructions given by qualified Costa Cruises staff, they will gradually learn to make correct use of the poles and adopt the correct posture and biomechanical approach to the walk, quickly mastering the movements. Each participant will be supplied with professional poles, plus a tasty snack and energy drink, so they can truly enjoy the excursion," the company said, in a statement.

In Naples, guest will start from the harbor as the the walk leads to Porta San Gennaro, the oldest gate to the Vesuvian city, and continues into the Borgo dei Vergini district, famous for its many fabulous and symbolic Neapolitan Baroque monuments. Passing through the Rione Sanità area, founded in the 16th century, the tour ends at the verdant Royal Wood of Capodimonte.

Costa explained that the activity does not require any particular athletic preparation and offers great benefits.