Ponant Will Celebrate American Composers with the Boston Pops

Ponant has announced that it will celebrate American composers with the Boston Pops aboard Le Champlain from October 19 to 27, 2020. The cruise is featured in Ponant’s Quintessential Collection of themed cruises that offer in-depth experiences exploring a range of cultural and lifestyle subjects. It is described as a musical marriage of Old World French elegance and New World American energy both in the ports of call and through the music performed.

The eight-night itinerary starts in Montreal and ends in Boston, exploring the waterways of eastern Canada and northern New England as well as sampling the natural and historical foods of the region. Stops include Québec, Tadoussac, Percé, Cap-Aux-Meules, Louisbourg, and Lunenburg in Canada as well as Bar Harbor.

The musical program is curated by Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart who will conduct four exclusive concerts with six performers, including one in a historic venue while ashore in Quebec. Along the way, the musical program will feature chamber music, piano works and pieces by Debussy, Ravel, Faure, Saint Saens, Gershwin, Milhaud, George Antheil, Copland, Ellington, Barber, Ives and Antonin Dvorak.