Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Costa Venezia Arrives in China

Costa Venezia

The new Costa Venezia has officially arrived in Shanghai as the ship made her maiden call to the biggest cruise port in China last week.

Michael Thamm, CEO of Costa Group and Carnival Asia, said: “The Costa Venezia is Costa’s first brand new ship which is tailor-made for our Chinese guests. Her maiden voyage from Italy to Shanghai along with the maritime Silk Road route not only carries the beauty and charm of the city of Venice, but also the long history of friendly exchange between Italy and China, which could easily date back to the time of Marco Polo.”

The first call ceremony was attended by a list of VIPs, including Ming Zong, Vice Mayor of Shanghai; Hong Wang, Secretary General of CPC Baoshan District; Pengfan Lei; Chairman of the Board at China State Shipbuilding Corporation; Michele Cecchi, Consul General of Italy in Shanghai; Michael Thamm, CEO of Costa Group; Roger Chen, Chairman in China of Carnival Corporation & plc; Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Group Asia; Chinese actress Charmaine Sheh; Michelin three-star restaurant chef Umberto Bombana; former Juventus F.C. legend Moreno Torricelli; as well as other distinguished guests.

Costa Venezia

Onboard, guests can look for to Chinese restaurant choices, localized entertainment and more, while still enjoying Costa’s Italy-at-sea theme.

This summer the ship sails on cruises from Shanghai to various Japanese ports. A second newbuild, the Costa Firenze, follows next year.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 261,578 Berths | $68 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
La Rochelle