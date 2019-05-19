Costa Venezia Arrives in China

The new Costa Venezia has officially arrived in Shanghai as the ship made her maiden call to the biggest cruise port in China last week.

Michael Thamm, CEO of Costa Group and Carnival Asia, said: “The Costa Venezia is Costa’s first brand new ship which is tailor-made for our Chinese guests. Her maiden voyage from Italy to Shanghai along with the maritime Silk Road route not only carries the beauty and charm of the city of Venice, but also the long history of friendly exchange between Italy and China, which could easily date back to the time of Marco Polo.”

The first call ceremony was attended by a list of VIPs, including Ming Zong, Vice Mayor of Shanghai; Hong Wang, Secretary General of CPC Baoshan District; Pengfan Lei; Chairman of the Board at China State Shipbuilding Corporation; Michele Cecchi, Consul General of Italy in Shanghai; Michael Thamm, CEO of Costa Group; Roger Chen, Chairman in China of Carnival Corporation & plc; Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Group Asia; Chinese actress Charmaine Sheh; Michelin three-star restaurant chef Umberto Bombana; former Juventus F.C. legend Moreno Torricelli; as well as other distinguished guests.

Onboard, guests can look for to Chinese restaurant choices, localized entertainment and more, while still enjoying Costa’s Italy-at-sea theme.

This summer the ship sails on cruises from Shanghai to various Japanese ports. A second newbuild, the Costa Firenze, follows next year.