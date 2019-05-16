Polar Latitudes to Charter Ex-Bremen from Scylla

Polar Latitudes will charter the Bremen for the 2021-2022 Antarctica season, Scylla announced.

The ship will be renamed the Seascape in May 2021 as Scylla takes over the vessel from Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The Swiss company has over 30 riverboats in its portfolio and has now moved into the expedition market.

Arno Reitsma, CEO of Scylla, said: “As this is our first sea-going vessel, we wanted the new vessel to clearly indicate the scenery we will be sailing in. Moving from the landscapes of the European waterways to the seascapes of the poles world of new opportunities will open up. Furthermore, by offering journeys to the poles, we want to create a true escape from daily routines. Discovering new adventures in a luxurious setting.”

John McKeon, President of Polar Latitudes, said: “We’re thrilled by all of the new possibilities that the MS Seascape will allow us to explore beginning in 2021. Her top-of-the-line ice class gives us the ability to develop new itineraries to more remote regions. Her additional storage space means we can carry more gear and offer more adventure options, while at the same time increasing the number of guests that can participate. MS Seascape`s expansive facilities-- heated pool, sauna, and spacious common areas will further enhance the small-ship experience that is one of our brand hallmarks.”

A summer charterer for the 2021 season has yet to be announced.

Polar Latitudes currently operates the Hebridean Sky and Island Sky on seasonal charter agreements.