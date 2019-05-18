Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

ISWAN Offers New Mental Health Training Course for Management

The International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN) has introduced a new training course about mental health awareness for management personnel on shore and onboard.

The one-day course is also suitable for anyone who wants to gain a better understanding of mental health at sea and how to support crew, according to ISWAN, including seafarers and those who support them. The organization stated that delegates can expect to gain a better understanding of mental health and build the skills and confidence needed to recognize the signs of mental health problems and respond to concerns.

There is an increasing awareness in the maritime industry of mental health and the impact of the unique challenges faced by seafarers, ISWAN stated, highlighting the importance of mental health awareness and encourage training in recognizing signs and managing supportive conversations.

ISWAN said its training is designed specifically to address mental health at sea – it adapts best practices for mental health awareness, early recognition and response in a seafaring context. The training has been designed by a consultant clinical psychologist and is grounded in evidence and best practice in the field of mental health.

ISWAN has previously published a series of Good Mental Health Guides for Seafarers and worked on a free training package for crew entitled Seafarers’ Mental Health and Welfare.

The new one-day course will take place on Monday, June 24, 2019 at INTERTANKO in London.

