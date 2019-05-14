Carnival Dream Sets Sail on First Cruise From Galveston

The Carnival Dream set sail on its first voyage from its new homeport of Galveston on May 13, expanding capacity on its short cruise offerings from Galveston, the port announced.

The Carnival Dream kicked off its new cruise itinerary with a five-day cruise to Mexico becoming the newest Carnival ship to operate a short cruise program from the Port of Galveston.

“Carnival Cruise Line was the first cruise line to call Galveston its home. Since 2000, we have enjoyed our relationship with Carnival and look forward to many more years together. We just recently welcomed their Vista class ship here and are excited to now have a Dream class homeporting in Galveston. We now are homeport to two of the line’s larger class ships,” said Rodger Rees, CEO, and Port Director. “It’s a great time for cruising from Galveston.”

The cruise line has scheduled 50 sailings for the 2019 cruise season. These sailings include four- day long weekend cruises the depart Thursdays and visit Cozumel, while five-day voyages depart Mondays and Saturdays calling at Cozumel and Progreso or Costa Maya.

The Carnival Dream will join Carnival Freedom and Carnival Vista, which repositioned to Galveston last year.

Together these three ships are expected to carry nearly 650,000 passengers annually from Galveston.