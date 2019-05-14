Expedition Ship Orderbook

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

A booming expedition cruise market has led to a record orderbook of small expedition ships being built with Polar waters in mind. 

The class of new vessels is wide in range, from the 100-guest Magellan Explorer and 196-guest Hondius to the 530-passenger Roald Amundsen and SunStone's line of Infinity-class vessels.

There are also luxury ships, including Ponant's Explorer-class vessels and two new Seabourn expedition ships.

The latest expedition orderbook, as of May 14, 2019, from the 2019 Expedition Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

Expedition Ships

Cruise Line Ship Cost1 Tonnage Capacity Yard Sailing Delivery Year
Coral Expeditions Adventurer $75 5,500 120 VARD Australia March 2019
Ponant Le Bougainville $110 10,000 180 VARD World April 2019
Mystic World Explorer $85 9,300 200 West Sea World April 2019
Hapag-Lloyd Hanseatic Nature $155 16,100 230 VARD World April 2019
Celebrity Flora $75 5,739 100 De Hoop Galapgos May 2019
Hurtigruten Roald Amundsen $220 20,000 530 Kleven World Spring 2019
Oceanwide Hondius $85 6,300 196 Brodosplit World May 2019
Ponant Le Dumont-d'Urville $110 10,000 180 VARD World June 2019
Scenic Eclipse $185 16,500 228 Uljanik Group World August 2019
SunStone Greg Mortimer $65 8,000 160 CMIH World August 2019
Hapag-Lloyd Hanseatic Inspiration $155 16,100 230 VARD World October 2019
Antarctica21 Magellan Explorer $50 4,900 100 ASENAV World Q4 2019
                 
Crystal Endeavor $195 19,800 200 MV Werften World Q1 2020
Hurtigruten Fridtjof Nansen $220 20,000 530 Kleven World March 2020
Silversea Silver Origin $75 5,739 100 De Hoop Galapgos March 2020
Lindblad NG Endurance $135 12,000 126 Ulstein World April 2020
Mystic World Navigator $80 9,300 200 West Sea World Q2 2020
Ponant Le Bellot $110 10,000 180 VARD World April 2020
Scenic Eclipse II $185 16,500 228 Uljanik Group World Q2 2020
Ponant Le Jacques Cartier $110 10,000 180 VARD World July 2020
SunStone Ocean Victory $65 8,000 186 CMIH World September 2020
Coral Expeditions Geographer $75   5,500 120 VARD Australia December​
Quark Unnamed $150 13,000 200 Brodosplit World TBA 2020
                 
SunStone Ocean Explorer $65 8,000 140 CMIH World February 2021
Ponant Le Comm. Charcot $324 30,000 270 VARD World May 2021
Hapag-Lloyd Hanseatic Spirit $155 16,100 230 VARD World Q2 2021
Hurtigruten Unnamed $220 20,000 530 Kleven World Q2 2021
Viking Ocean Unnamed TBA TBA TBA VARD World Q2 2021
Mystic World Navigator $80 9,300 200 West Sea World Q2 2021
Seabourn Venture $225 23,000 264 Mariotti Damen World June 2021
SeaDream Innovation TBA 15,600 220 Damen World September 2021
SunStone Unnamed $65 8,000 186 CMIH World September 2021
Lindblad Unnamed $150 12,000 126 Ulstein World Q3 2021
Crystal Unnamed $195 19,800 200 MV Werften World TBA 2021
                 
Mystic Unnamed $80 9,300 200 West Sea World Q1 2022
Viking Ocean Unnamed TBA TBA TBA VARD World Q2 2022
SunStone Ocean Odyssey $65 8,000 140 CMIH World March 2022
Seabourn Unnamed $225 23,000 264 Mariotti Damen World May 2022
SunStone Ocean Discoverer $65 8,000 186 CMIH World September 2022
Mystic Unnamed $80 9,300 200 West Sea World Q4 2022
Crystal Unnamed $195 19,800 200 MV Werften World TBA 2022
                 
Mystic Unnamed $80 9,300 200 West Sea World TBA 2023

