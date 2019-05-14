Expedition Ship Orderbook

A booming expedition cruise market has led to a record orderbook of small expedition ships being built with Polar waters in mind.
The class of new vessels is wide in range, from the 100-guest Magellan Explorer and 196-guest Hondius to the 530-passenger Roald Amundsen and SunStone's line of Infinity-class vessels.
There are also luxury ships, including Ponant's Explorer-class vessels and two new Seabourn expedition ships.
The latest expedition orderbook, as of May 14, 2019, from the 2019 Expedition Market Report by Cruise Industry News.
|Cruise Line
|Ship
|Cost1
|Tonnage
|Capacity
|Yard
|Sailing
|Delivery
|Year
|Coral Expeditions
|Adventurer
|$75
|5,500
|120
|VARD
|Australia
|March
|2019
|Ponant
|Le Bougainville
|$110
|10,000
|180
|VARD
|World
|April
|2019
|Mystic
|World Explorer
|$85
|9,300
|200
|West Sea
|World
|April
|2019
|Hapag-Lloyd
|Hanseatic Nature
|$155
|16,100
|230
|VARD
|World
|April
|2019
|Celebrity
|Flora
|$75
|5,739
|100
|De Hoop
|Galapgos
|May
|2019
|Hurtigruten
|Roald Amundsen
|$220
|20,000
|530
|Kleven
|World
|Spring
|2019
|Oceanwide
|Hondius
|$85
|6,300
|196
|Brodosplit
|World
|May
|2019
|Ponant
|Le Dumont-d'Urville
|$110
|10,000
|180
|VARD
|World
|June
|2019
|Scenic
|Eclipse
|$185
|16,500
|228
|Uljanik Group
|World
|August
|2019
|SunStone
|Greg Mortimer
|$65
|8,000
|160
|CMIH
|World
|August
|2019
|Hapag-Lloyd
|Hanseatic Inspiration
|$155
|16,100
|230
|VARD
|World
|October
|2019
|Antarctica21
|Magellan Explorer
|$50
|4,900
|100
|ASENAV
|World
|Q4
|2019
|Crystal
|Endeavor
|$195
|19,800
|200
|MV Werften
|World
|Q1
|2020
|Hurtigruten
|Fridtjof Nansen
|$220
|20,000
|530
|Kleven
|World
|March
|2020
|Silversea
|Silver Origin
|$75
|5,739
|100
|De Hoop
|Galapgos
|March
|2020
|Lindblad
|NG Endurance
|$135
|12,000
|126
|Ulstein
|World
|April
|2020
|Mystic
|World Navigator
|$80
|9,300
|200
|West Sea
|World
|Q2
|2020
|Ponant
|Le Bellot
|$110
|10,000
|180
|VARD
|World
|April
|2020
|Scenic
|Eclipse II
|$185
|16,500
|228
|Uljanik Group
|World
|Q2
|2020
|Ponant
|Le Jacques Cartier
|$110
|10,000
|180
|VARD
|World
|July
|2020
|SunStone
|Ocean Victory
|$65
|8,000
|186
|CMIH
|World
|September
|2020
|Coral Expeditions
|Geographer
|$75
|5,500
|120
|VARD
|Australia
|December
|Quark
|Unnamed
|$150
|13,000
|200
|Brodosplit
|World
|TBA
|2020
|SunStone
|Ocean Explorer
|$65
|8,000
|140
|CMIH
|World
|February
|2021
|Ponant
|Le Comm. Charcot
|$324
|30,000
|270
|VARD
|World
|May
|2021
|Hapag-Lloyd
|Hanseatic Spirit
|$155
|16,100
|230
|VARD
|World
|Q2
|2021
|Hurtigruten
|Unnamed
|$220
|20,000
|530
|Kleven
|World
|Q2
|2021
|Viking Ocean
|Unnamed
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|VARD
|World
|Q2
|2021
|Mystic
|World Navigator
|$80
|9,300
|200
|West Sea
|World
|Q2
|2021
|Seabourn
|Venture
|$225
|23,000
|264
|Mariotti Damen
|World
|June
|2021
|SeaDream
|Innovation
|TBA
|15,600
|220
|Damen
|World
|September
|2021
|SunStone
|Unnamed
|$65
|8,000
|186
|CMIH
|World
|September
|2021
|Lindblad
|Unnamed
|$150
|12,000
|126
|Ulstein
|World
|Q3
|2021
|Crystal
|Unnamed
|$195
|19,800
|200
|MV Werften
|World
|TBA
|2021
|Mystic
|Unnamed
|$80
|9,300
|200
|West Sea
|World
|Q1
|2022
|Viking Ocean
|Unnamed
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|VARD
|World
|Q2
|2022
|SunStone
|Ocean Odyssey
|$65
|8,000
|140
|CMIH
|World
|March
|2022
|Seabourn
|Unnamed
|$225
|23,000
|264
|Mariotti Damen
|World
|May
|2022
|SunStone
|Ocean Discoverer
|$65
|8,000
|186
|CMIH
|World
|September
|2022
|Mystic
|Unnamed
|$80
|9,300
|200
|West Sea
|World
|Q4
|2022
|Crystal
|Unnamed
|$195
|19,800
|200
|MV Werften
|World
|TBA
|2022
|Mystic
|Unnamed
|$80
|9,300
|200
|West Sea
|World
|TBA
|2023