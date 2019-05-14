Expedition Ship Orderbook

A booming expedition cruise market has led to a record orderbook of small expedition ships being built with Polar waters in mind.

The class of new vessels is wide in range, from the 100-guest Magellan Explorer and 196-guest Hondius to the 530-passenger Roald Amundsen and SunStone's line of Infinity-class vessels.

There are also luxury ships, including Ponant's Explorer-class vessels and two new Seabourn expedition ships.

The latest expedition orderbook, as of May 14, 2019, from the 2019 Expedition Market Report by Cruise Industry News.