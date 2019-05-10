Norwegian Dawn Returns to NYC

Norwegian Cruise Line is celebrating the the return of its revitalized Norwegian Dawn to New York City after nearly a decade.

The ship will sail from New York to the Bahamas and Florida as well as Canada and New England beginning Saturday, May 11, 2019, following an extensive refurbishment.

First christened in New York in 2002, the Norwegian Dawn returns to homeport in Manhattan for the first time since 2010, the company said.

In 2016, she underwent an extensive revitalization as part of The Norwegian Edge program, the company’s commitment to elevating the standard of excellence across the fleet. The ship now boasts new restaurants and bars including Los Lobos Cantina, The Cellars: A Michael Mondavi Family Wine Bar and Sugarcane Mojito Bar. Norwegian Dawn also features updated design and décor in all public spaces and staterooms including a complete makeover of the ship’s signature Garden Villas, the largest suites in the Norwegian fleet.

Beginning Saturday, Norwegian Dawn will sail a mix of seven-day cruises to the Bahamas and Florida with visits to Orlando, Florida; Nassau, Bahamas; and the company’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. She will also cruise to Canada and New England with stops in Newport, Rhode Island; Boston, Massachusetts; Portland and Bar Harbor, Maine; Halifax and Sydney, Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; Saguenay and Quebec City, Quebec; and Saint John, Bay of Fundy, New Brunswick.



