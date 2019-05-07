Princess to Activate Six More Medallion Ships

Princess Cruises today announced the expansion of its Medallion Class to six additional ships in 2020 – Ruby Princess (January 27), Grand Princess (March 29), Enchanted Princess (June 15), Emerald Princess (August 16), Coral Princess (October 16), and Island Princess (December 20).

MedallionClass Vacations are currently available on Caribbean Princess, Regal Princess and Royal Princess, with Crown Princess starting July 24 and Sky Princess beginning October 12, 2019 when the newest ship in the Princess fleet departs the shipyard as the first to be built from the ground up with the Ocean Guest Experience Platform.

By the end of 2020, guests sailing in the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Mexico, California Coast and on the World Cruise will have the elevated guest experience powered by the OceanMedallion.

“Our guests who have experienced MedallionClass on Caribbean Princess, Regal Princess and Royal Princess have enthusiastically embraced the OceanMedallion. We are thrilled with the response and working to extend Princess MedallionClass to more guests around the world,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “Princess Cruises is passionately committed to giving all our guests the opportunity for a more personalized and simplified vacation experience.”