Windstar and the James Beard Foundation Reveal 2020 Dates

Windstar Cruises today revealed six new cruises being added to the James Beard Foundation (JBF) Culinary Cruise Collection for 2020. Windstar is the Official Cruise Line of the James Beard Foundation

All sailings are led by James Beard Foundation-recognized guest chefs, sommeliers and beverage experts with a passion for their destination, the company said.

“Our exclusive partnership with the James Beard Foundation has allowed us to enrich our culinary experiences giving our guests unparalleled access to the most cutting edge and accomplished culinarians in the industry. Every evening, on every single sailing, our cruise guests enjoy destination-inspired JBF dishes created especially for Windstar by the James Beard guest chefs who have sailed with us. We have proudly hosted nearly three dozen chefs, sommeliers and beverage experts and counting. What is unique is that each one has a special connection to the places they are sailing, whether through food or family heritage, this creates powerful and inspiring personal experiences that our guests will never forget,” said Windstar President John Delaney.

Coinciding with this announcement, and as part of the unique travel-culinary alliance, Windstar sponsors the James Beard Foundation Awards, the pinnacle of recognition in the culinary world, happening today at the Lyric Opera in Chicago, IL.

James Beard Foundation President Clare Reichenbach commented, “We are so pleased to have Windstar’s support of our mantra ‘good food for good’, which commits the James Beard Foundation to giving culinary professionals the tools they need to make the world more sustainable, equitable, and delicious for everyone. The JBF Culinary Cruise Collection shines a light on these chefs and wine experts and highlights the important role that food plays in the culture and economies of each of the ports where Windstar sails, the world round.”

A number of Windstar alumni guest chefs are attending the JBF Awards Gala including Chef Danielle Leoni of Breadfruit in Phoenix, AZ. who led guests on a Caribbean cruise adventure in January, and is a James Beard Foundation 2018 Fellow for the Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership program; also attending is acclaimed Chef Hugh Acheson of Empire State South, Five & Ten, and The National in Atlanta, GA. who headlined a 2017 European JBF Culinary Cruise and is nominated for Outstanding Restaurateur.

Windstar’s Corporate Executive Chef Graeme Cockburn joined an exclusive club of chefs that have been invited to prepare a signature bite for the 1,000 plus guests attending the famed JBF Awards Gala.

Chef Cockburn sails aboard each JBF cruise overseeing the culinary operations, and the dishes specially developed by the James Beard guest chefs are featured in Windstar’s restaurants each evening and enjoyed on every sailing.

For the JBF Awards Gala, Chef Cockburn has developed a recipe inspired by Windstar’s forays into the alpine areas and glaciers of Alaska and will be serving up Seared Venison Loin & Alaskan Pine Spruce Salad with Nasturtium Pesto and Goat Buttermilk Dressing at the epicurean extravaganza.

Below are the dates and itineraries for the six newly announced 2020 additions to the JBF Culinary Cruise Collection:

• January 25, 2020 ‒ James Beard Foundation: The Spanish Main: Rise of the New World

Colón to San Juan, 7 days aboard Star Pride

• May 5, 2020 ‒ James Beard Foundation: West Coast Epicurean Extravaganza

San Diego to Vancouver, 10 days aboard Star Breeze

• June 8, 2020 ‒ James Beard Foundation: Alaskan Splendors

Vancouver to Seward (Anchorage), 11 days aboard Star Breeze

• September 19, 2020 ‒ James Beard Foundation: Autumn on the Atlantic Coast

London to Lisbon, 10 days aboard Star Legend

• October 16, 2020 ‒ James Beard Foundation: Quintessential Croatia

Venice to Venice, 8 days aboard Wind Surf

• November 2, 2020 – James Beard Foundation: Windstar Crew Hometowns: Philippines & Indonesia

Hong Kong to Bali, 14 days cruise aboard Star Breeze

In addition, following is line-up of award-winning chefs and celebrated sommeliers who will headline the three remaining 2019 JBF Culinary Cruise Collection sailings:

June 22, 2019 – James Beard Foundation: Yachtsman’s Harbors of the Rivieras

8 days aboard Wind Surf

• Chef & Restaurateur Jamie Leeds, JL Restaurant Group & Hank’s Oyster Bar in Washington, D.C.

• Sommelier Jeff Strine, JL Restaurant Group & Hank’s Oyster Bar, and more) in Washington, D.C.

September 24, 2019 – James Beard Foundation: West Coast Epicurean Extravaganza

10 days aboard Star Legend

• Chef Duskie Estes of Zazu Kitchen + Farm, Bovolo, and Black Pig Meat Co. in Sonoma County

• Beverage Expert Michael Metzger of Distinguished Vineyards and Wine Partners

October 14, 2019 – James Beard Foundation: Classic Italy & Dalmatian Coast

8 days aboard Wind Surf

• Chef Chris Pandel of Swift & Sons, Cold Storage, and Dutch & Doc’s in Chicago

• Beverage Expert Marcello Cancelli of the Boka Group in Chicago