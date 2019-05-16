Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Korea Hoping to Build Cruise Market

Kim Hyunsung

“We are accommodating overseas cruise companies in Korea, so we are trying to make our destinations unique and attractive,” said Kim Hyunsung, Senior Deputy Director of Korea’s Marine Leisure Tourism Division.

In total, the country has six main ports of call, including Yeosu, Sokcho, Busan and Jeju.

Two years ago, Korea joined the Asia Cruise Cooperation (ACC) with the goal of increasing the number of ships visiting the country and developing the Korean national cruise market.

Hyunsung would also like to see Korea as a key outbound market, with homeport operations sending cruise ships to other countries.

Currently, no cruise line is serving the local market but there are tour operators chartering ships for local operations, he said.

According to Hyunsung, Korea had 22,000 outbound passengers on ships in 2018.

He said that plans are underway for a domestic cruise line.

We are trying to building our own cruise ships,” he added.

A new airport and port recently opened in Incheon, helping position it as a key hub for future cruise calls.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 261,578 Berths | $68 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Blohm Voss