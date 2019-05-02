Scenic Eclipse Moved to Viktor Lenac

The Scenic Eclipse has been moved from Uljanik to Viktor Lenac in Rijeka, Croatia.

The latter is under the umbrella of the Palumbo Group which has multiple shipyards in the Mediterranean and significant experience in refurbishing cruise ships.

Officials have stressed the vessel moving to Viktor Lenac is routine, for specific underwater work, and the ship will be moved back to Uljanik when the job is complete.

A spokesperson for Palumbo Group told Cruise Industry News that the yard was performing a routine drydocking of the ship including cleaning, blasting and painting the hull and other general services.

The work should be done next week, the spokesperson said.

Other sources have speculated that the ship will be completed at Viktor Lenac, as Scenic has directly hired many of its contractors to complete work on the 228-guest vessel.

The six-star ship was originally set for an August 2018 debut. That delivery did not take place due to financial issues at Uljanik.

The yard has yet to recover as the Croatian government has not approved any takeover bids, while other officials are pressing for bankruptcy proceedings to start, according to local Croatian news sources.

Scenic announced earlier this year the ship will debut this August.