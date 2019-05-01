New Ocean Victory Details from Victory Cruise Lines

Victory Cruise Lines released design and itinerary details of the newbuild Ocean Victory.

The 200-passenger expedition ship will be 104.4m long, featuring 93 suites, of which 68 will have balconies, nine French balconies and 16 panoramic windows. The vessel will carry a crew of 100 in 57 cabins. Onboard amenities include two restaurants, in addition to an open-deck dining area, observation and lectures lounges, piano bar, library, gym, spa, swimming pool with a pool bar and jacuzzi.

“We are thrilled to continue to share details about our newest expedition vessel, Ocean Victory, as well as our Alaska itineraries," said American Queen Steamboat Company Chairman and CEO John Waggoner. We can’t wait for guests to experience the wild and unparalleled landscape of Alaska, an area best explored via our intimate ship, allowing for up-close nature and wildlife viewing.”

The Ocean Victory will feature several innovative design elements, include an X-box design that allows for a smoother, more comfortable ride with low levels of noise and vibrations; Rolls Royce Zero Speed Stabilizers to reduce rolling and therefore make cruising more comfortable for guests, and Dynamic Positioning (aka “virtual anchoring”) – a computer-controlled system that automatically maintains the vessel’s position utilizing its own propellers and thrusters resulting in top-rated ship maneuverability. This means the ship can easily change positions for expedition operations, such as zodiac landings, while also minimizing its environmental impact, the company said, in a press release.

The Ocean Victory, the third Victory Cruise Lines vessel, will sail 20 seven- to ten-night Alaska voyages May through September, 2021. The vessel’s intimate size and low draft allows it to dock in many of Alaska’s smaller ports not accessible to larger cruise ships.

Equipped with 20 zodiacs and dozens of kayaks, the Ocean Victory offers up-close viewing of whales and bears. An onboard crew of marine biologists, scientists and naturalists will lead guests on expeditions and provide educational lectures.

Bookings for Ocean Victory Alaska cruises go on sale July 2019, with fares announced in the coming weeks.

The ship is the second SunStone Infinity-class newbuild, set to debut in late 2020.